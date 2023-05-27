Neighbours: Fan Favourite Queer Couple To Return For Series Revival

Neighbours lovers rejoice! Fan favourite queer couple Chloe and Elly are returning to Ramsey Street as part of the Australian series’ 2023 reboot.

As cast announcements roll in for the soap opera’s revival on Channel 10 and Amazon Prime Video later this year, actresses April Rose Pengilly and Jodi Gordan have revealed they are reprising their roles as sapphic favs Chloe Brennan and Elly Conway respectively.

“We are excited to announce that CHELLY ARE BACK! We will both be appearing in the new Neighbours, and will be back on set very soon,” the pair stated in a joint Instagram post.

“Thank you all so much for your support. We can’t wait to share Chloe and Elly’s next chapter with you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by April Rose Pengilly (@aprilrosepengilly) Advertisements



Icons Reunited

The official Neighbours Twitter account soon corroborated the post, announcing the pair’s return in a post of their own.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Jodi Gordon will soon be back on set to reprise her role as Elly Conway,” it stated.

“This officially means that Chelly will be reunited on screen in all new episodes of Neighbours later this year… get excited!”

We’re absolutely thrilled that Jodi Gordon will soon be back on set to reprise her role as Elly Conway. This officially means that #Chelly will be reunited on screen in all new episodes of #Neighbours later this year… get excited! pic.twitter.com/r2BEQz5mon — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) May 25, 2023

Chloe and Elly, often just ‘Chelly’, formally got together in the initial Neighbours series finale that aired July 2022 – a much-anticipated union that followed heartbreak, pregnancy, and revelations in sexuality.

A New Chance To Explore

Pengilly and Gordon feel that this new series gives a greater chance to explore the characters now that they’re together, expanding both their story and their love.

“I am thrilled to see the return of Elly on Ramsay Street where we’ll all get to see where the Chelly storyline is taken,” said Gordon in an interview with TV Tonight.

“In the lead up to the final episode, I think it became clear how much this show meant to so many people, so to see it return to our screens and now be part of it again is truly a joy and a celebration.”

Pengilly expressed her happiness with being able to continue the “Chloe and Elly love story” and appreciated the support from the “Chelly fandom,” whom she hoped “enjoyed the next chapter”.

Fans celebrated the return of Chelly across social media, showing unabashed excitement.

I am NEVER going to shut up shut the fact that #chelly are coming back!!! I am SO happy right now😆🥰 #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/R9MJgT1Ykv — 🌻Storm🌻 (@lomaxhays) May 24, 2023

Neighbours returns to Australian screens in late 2023, with the pair due to begin filming in Melbourne next month.