Official Trailer For Upcoming ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Movie Released

The official trailer for the upcoming cinematic adaptation of the Mean Girls: The Musical has been released.

Written by Tina Fey (Mean Girls) and directed by Arturo Perez Jr. (Quarter Life Poetry) and Samantha Jayne (Vanity), Mean Girls premieres January 11 in Australian theatres.

All New Cast

The upcoming musical reboot features an all-new cast, including Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Homecoming) as Cady Heron, Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, Jaquel Spivey (A Strange Loop) as Damian, Reneé Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George, Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) as Gretchen Wieners, Avantika Vandanapu (Senior Year) as Karen, Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Aaron Samuels, Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Coach Carr, Jenna Fischer (The Office) as Ms Heron, Mahi Alam (American Born Chinese) as Kevin Ganatra, and Busy Philipps (I Feel Pretty) as Mrs George.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will be playing their original roles as Ms Norbury and Principal Duvall.

‘Navigating The Most Cutthroat Jungle Of All: High School’

The official synopsis for the movie musical reads, “New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp, reprising her Broadway role) and her minions Gretchen and Karen.

“However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.”

Almost 20 Years Since Original Movie Released

Mean Girls: The Musical ran for three years till March 2020, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original Mean Girls movie was released almost 20 years ago in 2004. It was based on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes.