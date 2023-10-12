OnlyFans Creator Ollie Dreamer Opens Up About Finding Community

American cosplays and OnlyFans content creator Ollie Dreamer opened up about his Queer journey in a new interview.

In an interview with Queerty, Ollie shared how his love for Pokémon, video games, and cosplay helped him find his community and be his authentic self.

‘Really Liberating And Fun’

Speaking about how “liberating” being true to himself is, he said, “Putting myself out there on all these different platforms the past couple years more authentically and more nerdy and gay has been really liberating and fun.”

When it comes to dressing in cosplay, he explained that “I want to [cosplay] characters I always grew up idolizing.”

Ollie loves strong female video game characters. From Pokemon, that person is Mitsy, one of the main characters in the Pokemon Universe.

“It was always Misty for me,” Ollie said.

“I’m a water type specialist to begin with. I always gravitate towards the female characters…I just love strong, sexy women. I want to be them.”

Other such characters include Sailor Mars from the Sailor Moon Series, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gwen Stacy /Spider-Woman from the Spider-Verse franchise, and Jessie of Team Rocket, the main antagonists in the Pokemon franchise.

‘There Are So Many Other Gay Pokémon Fans… It’s Really Cool To Discover’

A Pokémon fan from the start, Ollie’s first game was Pokémon Blue.

According to Ollie, he was able to find a Queer safe space through video games and Pokémon.

He said, “A lot of queer people can relate to figuring themselves out…[As] gaymers, we gravitate towards video games when we feel different and isolated. Pokémon was there as such a comfort and a safe space.”

Ollie continued, “I started going to Pokémon GO events, like Pokémon GO fest. It’s really cool to see all these different people from all different walks of life.

“You see people from all different ages and all different backgrounds playing Pokémon GO…As a gaymer, you sometimes feel like you don’t have a seat at the table. I realized there are so many other gay Pokémon fans. I didn’t realize that until later on in life. It’s really cool to discover that.”