Out Social Media Influencers Nicky Champa And Pierre Boo End Marriage

Out social media influencers Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have announced that they are ending their relationship and marriage.

The pair started their relationship in 2017 and got married in August 2022.

During that time, they shared a Youtube account and individual TikTok accounts where they often documented their joint travels and everyday lives.

‘It Almost Became… Like A Black Mirror Episode’

In an interview with Out, Champa, 27, explained the breakup, saying, “With social media, it’s a bit complicated. Our relationship became a brand.

“I want to say I have nothing but love and respect for this person. I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He’s a very special person and will always remain that way for me.”

Champa continued, “I think as you age, you kind of realize different things.

“Then on top of it, the social media aspect of it and people constantly comparing ourselves to each other and the pressure of maintaining this image. It almost became, I would tell people, like a Black Mirror episode.”

Champa revealed that he felt “trapped” in the “ideology” of the relationship.

“I lost myself in this relationship, incredibly,” he said.

“I sacrificed a lot for this relationship. I dedicated myself to this relationship and the brand that we were building. I think that at this stage in my life, I had to choose me and pick me first. And I think [Pierre] had to do the same, and that’s the direction we’re heading in.”

‘We Broke Up’

In an Instagram Story, Boo, 36, also mentioned the end of the pair’s marriage, writing, “We broke up. I am so sorry everyone.” He concluded it with a broken heart emoji.

‘Biggest Goal Is To Find My Voice’

Moving forward, the pair will no longer be working together.

Champa said that he will be focusing more on acting and modelling.

“I think my biggest goal is to find my voice,” Champa said.

“I think that for a long time, I was kind of shadowed by the brand that we created and I didn’t have the platform or space to be myself. That’s what my focus will be going forward.”

‘When You Start To Feel Overwhelmed About The Future…’

In a TikTok posted last week, Champa wrote, “When you start to feel overwhelmed about the future, remember that today is one of the days you used to worry so much about. this exact minute was a complete unknown for past you. and look around. you made it.

“So when you start to feel scared & lost, remember this: some random day in the future, you’ll once again look back & realize that you made it just fine.”