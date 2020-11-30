—

Much loved Australian-American actress Betty Bobbitt, founding cast member of Prisoner and loved for her portrayal of lesbian character Judy Bryant, has tragically passed away this morning – aged 81.

The news comes after her family, notified fans via Facebook on Sunday, that Bobbitt had suffered a “massive stroke on Wednesday night” and had spent five nights in palliative care in hospital.

“We are hugely devastated and struggling to come to terms with such a sudden event. My mum has been a legend, an inspiration, a mentor and icon for so many. She is comfortable and not in any pain that we can tell, but the prognosis is not good. She is not expected to recover,” her son Christopher Hill wrote.

Born in Manhattan on February 7, 1939, Bobbitt moved to Los Angeles to act at age 18, then in 1962 she moved to Australia for what was meant to be a ‘six months stay’, but never left.

An actor, writer and director for over 50 years, it was in 1979 that Bobbitt was offered a 13 week role on Prisoner yet ended up featuring in 430 episodes.

Bobbitt will also be remembered for appearances in the Crocodile Dundee and in such Australian television series as Blue Heelers, A Country Practice and All Saints.

She is survived by her former husband Robin Hill and their son Christopher.