Reuben Kaye Cancels Show Over Far-Right Christian Threats

Shibu Thomas
Shibu Thomas
April 28, 2023
Image: Reuben Kaye. Image: Facebook

Australian comic and cabaret star Reuben Kaye, who faced threats and protests from far-right Christian men over his ‘Jesus joke’, cancelled his show at the Sydney Comedy Festival on Friday. 

Kaye took to Instagram to announce the cancellation of the show that was scheduled to take place at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.

“Sorry. We had to do it,” Kayes said in the Instagram video. “There was some planned protest. That meant it would be very complicated and difficult for me to guarantee the audience’s safety, the other comedians’ safety, my safety, my band’s safety and even the safety of the businesses on Enmore Road.”

Kaye said the show was postponed to another date later this year. “It’s easier for us to do that for you. But don’t worry, we’ll be back and I’ll see you at the next gig.” 

 

Joke Sparks Protest

Kaye’s ‘Jesus joke’ on The Project in February had sparked calls for protests from far-right figures. A group of Christian men marched on the streets of one of Sydney’s gay neighbourhoods in Newtown, chanting the Lord’s prayers and intimidating queer businesses and passers-by.

In March, far-right Christian men, some wearing Christian Lives Matter protested outside St Mary’s Church in Sydney. Protests were also held at Channel 10’s Pyrmont.

Kaye was flooded with messages of solidarity after his announcement. “I am so appalled that my friend Reuben Kaye’s show at Enmore Theatre has had to be cancelled due to threats of violence from the religious right. There is nothing Christian about death threats and hate speech – it’s just bullying and thuggery wrapped in excuses,” opera singer Jacqui Dark posted on Twitter. 

 

In a follow-up message, Kaye thanked his fans and supporters. “I just wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone who sent in love…  It means the world,” said Kaye, adding, “I just want to send love out there to any person, queer or not, who feels a lot of pressure right now. Don’t stop and you’re loved and you are held and we will remake this world so that we are safe.”



