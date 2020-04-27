—

Twenty years after the US adaptation of the British show Queer As Folk debuted on television screens, the American cast is set for a reunion, albeit, online! The lead cast along with guest actors and the show’s crew will get together in a live stream this weekend to raise funds for Centerlink. The non-profit is a coalition of around 250 LGBTQ+ community centres across the US, with presence internationally in Canada, China and Australia.

According to a post on the Centerlink Facebook page, viewers who tune in will have an opportunity to chat with their favourite cast members and bid for “auction items that will blow your mind”.

The main cast who are scheduled to appear include Hal Sparks (Michael Novotny), Randy Harrison (who portrayed Justin Taylor), Peter Paige (Emmett Honeycutt), Michelle Clunie (Melanie Marcus), Robert Grant (Ben Bruckner) and Sharon Gless (as Debbie Novotny). The livestream will be hosted by Scott Lowell (Ted Schmidt). There is no word yet on whether Thea Gill (who played Lindsay Peterson) and Gale Harold (Brian Kinney) will join the reunion show. Besides the cast members, some of the guest stars including Rossie O’Donnell (Loretta Pye) will drop in during the livestream.

“In honour of our 20th Anniversary, we will be live streaming all over the world on Facebook Live and YouTube live. A special virtual cast and crew reunion to raise funds for CenterLink…we want to raise a ton of $$ for the good folks at CenterLink and all the LGBTQ+ centers they represent,” Lowell confirmed on Twitter.

A reboot of Queer As Folk was scheduled to be available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock in April 2020. However, reports suggest the COVID-19 impact may delay the series. Meanwhile, you can watch the original British version of Queer As Folk on Stan.

Watch the livestream on YouTube on May 2, 2020 4 am AEST.