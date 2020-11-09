—

With the year that has been, the world could certainly do with a little more disco and a little more love, according to Kylie Minogue at least. Having teased fans with the release of Say Something, Magic and I Love It, we knew that what was coming was going to be nothing short of amazing. Disco is indeed Kylie’s best album for quite some time, it could rightly be argued to be the best album of her career.

Minogue’s 15th album delivers big on disco sounds, yet with a contemporary sensibility. The album is a seamless dive into nostalgia, back to Studio 54, light up dance floors, gold lame and platform shoes. Minogue’s vocals are the best they’ve ever been. Hat’s off to the producer who has created what is a tight and brilliantly composed album, it’s a slick affair from start to finish.

Lyrically, with Minogue having co-written each track, the album explores so much of what we have been missing this year, and what many of us yearn for – nights outs and being together in celebration. Which is why the album is so successful, because great art, truly great art takes you somewhere, and this is exactly what Disco so effortlessly manages to achieve.

Of album highlights, Last Chance is easily up there, with a driving disco beat and sexy guitar riff, it’s an instant dancefloor starter. The uplifting Unstoppable, really shows off Kylie’s vocals, a slow burner but ever so catchy.Where Does The DJ Go? and Dance Floor Darling are also up there.

Launching the album, in true 2020 style Kylie delivered an online performance on Saturday to fans the world over. Infinite Disco was the perfect accompaniment to such a quality album. In a tight one hour set dressed head to toe in gold, songs from the album were delivered in a heady mix of Kylie’s biggest hits – albeit with a disco twist. In a year full of live streams, Infinite Disco was easily up there as one of the best.

All in all, both experiences – because Disco is nothing short of an experience – give the impression that Minogue has had the space and time to really focus and create something of true musical and artistic merit this year. The entertainer truly deserves the universal acclaim coming her way from critics and fans the world over.

★★★★★