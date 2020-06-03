—

Lili Reinhart proudly came out as bisexual on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Riverdale star came out publicly for the first time on an Instagram story.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before,” she wrote along with a flyer for a rally.

“I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Lili was advocating for an “LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter” protest in West Hollywood, California which she attended on Wednesday.

Reinhart’s announcement comes at the start of Pride Month and amid international protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Along with also participating in Blackout Tuesday, the actress sought out black activists she could give access to her platform.

“I want to open up my Instagram to any influencer from the black community who wants to say a few words or share their thoughts – I will do an Instagram live with them and they can have my platform to speak about this issue,” Lili wrote on Twitter.

Reinhart has also showed support to Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan who called out the show, tweeting that she’s tired of “being used as a sidekick” to white characters on the show while being “paid the least” out of the regular cast.