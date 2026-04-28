Lady Gaga And Doechii Debut Runway Video For ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

If you felt some tremors this morning, don’t panic – it was just the echoes of a massive motherquake caused by a Lady Gaga and Doechii collab video. Hopefully no real estate was damaged.

Lady Gaga and Doechii have released the music video for their collaborative single Runway, a track featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The video, directed by choreographer Parris Goebel, is a high concept visual feast, featuring bedazzled bondage suits, Gaga dressed as a teapot, and just a huge shoe. It’s perfect.

The release marks the first recorded collaboration between Gaga and Doechii – however the pair have publicly been singing each other’s praises, with Doechii describing Gaga as a “legend” and herself as “the biggest Lady Gaga fan”, while Gaga told British Vogue that the rapper came “out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary.”

“I fell in love with her music and her raw, deeply personal perspective,” Lady Gaga added. “The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision — it struck me to the core.”

Runway was first released as a single on 10 April 2026 and forms part of the official soundtrack for the forthcoming sequel film. The song draws on dance and house influences, with references to ballroom culture reflected in both its sound and visuals.

The video places a strong emphasis on fashion, incorporating designs from both established couture houses and emerging designers. Outfits featured in the clip include pieces from brands such as Viktor & Rolf, Gaurav Gupta and Harris Reed, alongside avant-garde elements including sculptural headpieces and shared garments designed for two performers. This is obviously part of the homage to the original Devil Wears Prada film, which can be seen as both an ode and a criticism of the fashion industry.

The Devil Wears Prada, was released in 2006 and is based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger. It follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, who takes a job as assistant to powerful fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep. Set within a fictional fashion publication inspired by real-world industry titles, the film was a commercial success and received multiple award nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Streep’s performance.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will land in Australian cinemas on April 30.