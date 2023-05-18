RuPaul Gives Tour Of Extravagant Beverly Hills Mansion, Complete With Disco Room

Legendary Drag icon RuPaul gave a tour of his Beverly Hills mansion, complete with a gigantic “men’s closet”, drag archive, “glam” room, and a disco room featuring 26 disco balls.

“This house is the manifestation of my drag ideal, where it’s colour, and expansive, and fun, disco, all the things that make life worth living,” RuPaul explained.

Featured in a profile for Architectural Digest, the house was designed by decorator, and close friend, Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

“We’ve always loved Martyn’s aesthetic, so we trusted him,” RuPaul said.

“I said, ‘Go for it. I can go as far as your imagination will take us.’”

Disco Room

One room, the “disco room”, complete with 26 disco balls, is one of RuPaul’s favourites.

“We love music. We love to dance. And you know, when I was coming up, there was always a place where that said, ‘cocktails’, ‘dancing’ –doesn’t happen anymore. So, we decided we needed a disco in our house,” he said.

“There are 26 disco balls up there. And at the end down there is a Hollywood Regency Dorothy Draper-inspired fireplace, that is one of my favourite things.”

‘Men’s Closet’

Another room featured in the tour, RuPaul’s walk-in “men’s closet”, was created from two bedrooms.

“I’ve got everything in here,” he said.

“It’s kind of like a historical artifact. Every shopping trip I’ve ever gone on, even little jaunts, are documented right here in this very room.”

“It is one of my favourite places, because I love colour and I love clothes,” he continued. “So having these two bedrooms turned into one closet is just perfection. So much storage space, so many textures and colours. It just makes me happy, and listen, if you’re going to be on this planet, why not be happy?”

The Drag Archives

RuPaul’s home also has a drag closet. A room that he calls the “drag archives”. Complete with gowns, jewellery, and shoes, highlighted by chandeliers that make “you want to be as beautiful as they are.”

“This is the epicentre right here. This is the mother lode. This is the drag archives – jewellery, shoes, gowns – you name it, it’s all right here…It’s kind of like a museum but even better.”

This, along with the “glam” makeup room, is RuPaul’s favourite room in the house.

He explained, “You know, the kid in me has always loved colour, and shiny, and outrageous, and texture. That’s what makes drag so important.”

RuPaul concluded the tour with a call to action.

“For anybody out there who’s never done drag, I am telling you now. Get yourself in a pair of pumps, wig, some very colourful eye makeup, and wait and see what emerges because there’s a superhero in you. That is just dying to get out.”