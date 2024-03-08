Russell Tovey and Tom Blyth Set To Star In New Gay Police Drama ‘Plainclothes’

Russell Tovey (Looking) and Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) are set to star in an upcoming gay police drama set in the 90s.

The film, called Plainclothes, is written and directed by Carmen Emmi (The Ultimate Evil).

‘Tasked With Entrapping And Apprehending Gay Men’

According to Variety, Plainclothes follows “a working-class undercover officer is tasked with entrapping and apprehending gay men, only to find himself drawn to one of his targets.”

Plainclothes will be produced by Arthur Landon and Colby Cote. In an interview with Variety, Cote and Landon praised the director, saying, “Carmen Emmi is one of those unique talents who truly deserves a platform for his creative ingenuity.

They continued, “Plainclothes is a heartfelt story that deals with internal conflict, family and the complexities of sexual identity in the face of societal and personal expectations. We are excited to bring his first screenplay to life with this incredible cast.”

Tovey starred in the 2014 Queer series Looking opposite Jonathan Groff. He also starred in the BBC drama series Years and Years, as well as the 11th season of American Horror Story: NYC. Tovey currently appears in the recently released series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Blyth starred in the Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Blyth is also set to star in a film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s A Farewell to Arms.

Plainclothes will be filmed in Syracuse, New York.