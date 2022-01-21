—

For over a decade, rock cabaret artist Geraldine Quinn has been entertaining the world with her original multiple award-winning pop/ rock cabaret shows. Quinn returns to the Midsumma Festival this year with her first original show in four years. Quinn’s long overdue return to the cabaret stage sees her enlisting “the key-tickling prowess of long-term Spandex Ballet band member and Dolly Diamond enabler Cameron Thomas” for this world premiere.

Gasworks Theatre Gasworks Arts Park – Cnr Graham and Pickles St, Albert Park on 27–29 January at 9.30pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)