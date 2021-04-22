This racy and hilarious physical theatre for adults, is sopping wet as it takes you deep into our neon fuelled dystopia. Where we hunt for a glass of water in a world where the rich splash about and the working class toil in the soil. It’s comedy circus, it’s queer, it’s surprising, it celebrates a diverse range of thirst traps.
Dates: Apr 20-May 1
Times: 9pm
Buy Tickets At the Midsumma Festival Website.
Read: Star Observer’s Festival Guide – Midsumma Edition 2021
Your One-Stop Guide To Midsumma: Watch out for our coverage of Midsumma Festival 2021, with previews of shows, profiles, reviews, photos and more.
© Star Observer 2020 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment