This racy and hilarious physical theatre for adults, is sopping wet as it takes you deep into our neon fuelled dystopia. Where we hunt for a glass of water in a world where the rich splash about and the working class toil in the soil. It’s comedy circus, it’s queer, it’s surprising, it celebrates a diverse range of thirst traps.

Dates: Apr 20-May 1

Times: 9pm

Buy Tickets At the Midsumma Festival Website.

