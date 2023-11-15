See The Official Trailer For Upcoming Lesbian Road Trip Comedy ‘Drive-Away Dolls’

Take a look at the official trailer for the upcoming lesbian road trip comedy Drive-Away Dolls.

Directed by Ethan Coen (Raising Arizona, Fargo) and co-written by Coen and Tricia Cooke (The Big Lebowski), Drive-Away Dolls is set to be released in theatres on February 23.

‘Things Quickly Go Awry When They Cross Paths With A Group Of Inept Criminals’

The official synopsis for the movie reads, “This comedy caper follows Jamie [Margaret Qualley], an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian [Geraldine Viswanathan] who desperately needs to loosen up.

“In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

‘A Queer Road Trip Movie’

Drive-Away Dolls stars Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Geraldine Viswanathan (Bad Education), Beanie Feldstein (American Crime Story: Impeachment), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), and Matt Damon (The Martian).

Talking to Collider, Cooke explained, “It’s a queer road trip movie. It’s a queer kind of caper that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s very lighthearted and fun and kind of outrageous at times, perverse, sexual, all of those things. But emphasis on not taking itself too seriously.

Drive-Away Dolls was originally going to be released on September 22, 2023, however, it was delayed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

The film is now set to be released in theatres on February 23.