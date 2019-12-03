—

Legendary singer-songwriter and gay icon Sir Elton John left fans shocked after he unleashed a tirade of colourful abuse against security guards during the second Perth concert of his farewell tour on Sunday evening.

The singer kicked off the Australian leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour at Perth’s HBF Park over the weekend. The farewell tour, which began in September last year will conclude the music legend’s touring career.

However, fans were left in awe when halfway through the three-hour festivities, 72-year-old Elton stopped the show and hurled an expletive-fueled rant at two security guards after spotting them removing a woman from the concert — demanding that she be returned to her seat.

Videos quickly surfaced on Twitter and have since divided fans with some hailing Elton as a “legend”, or slamming him as a “bozo” for his heavy-mouthed tirade at the security team.

“Hey you two security guards with the girl … Fuck off,” he said in a video that surfaced on Twitter.

“Let her up here immediately … come on you cunts.”

But Elton hadn’t finished.

“Morons. Both of you morons,” he continued his tirade. “You don’t treat girls like that. Leave her alone, you turds.”

Elton’s show was his last in Perth on his farewell tour, which still has 35 dates scheduled between now and March in Australia and New Zealand.

The Rocket Man star was also said to have “spoiled the atmosphere,” with his outburst according to one Twitter user – especially given that the woman was actually escorted from the concert at the request of Elton’s onstage bodyguard, confirmed by a spokeswoman from VenuesWest who spoke to The New Daily.

“Under the circumstances, the security team acted appropriately and we worked together with Elton’s team to ensure that the event was safe and successful for the artist and the patrons,” she said.

However, no explanation has been given as to why the fan was removed. The Perth concert promoter, Chugg Entertainment is also yet to comment on Elton’s behaviour.

Today Perth presenter, Louise Momber who was in the crowd at the time told The Sydney Morning Herald that Elton’s outburst was due to his hatred of violence against women.

“He was so angry,” she said.

“He said he can’t stand violence against women and had to say something.

“He sang the next song and then immediately apologised for his rant – but said it’s something he’s really passionate about.

“It was certainly a side of Sir Elton I’d never seen before.

“One of the biggest music stars in the world – and he took on Perth security guards.”

Elton has a history of letting loose at security guards and hooligans during his concerts.

In 2015 Elton unleashed on a group of security guards in the UK who were stopping audience members from putting their hands in the air during the show, comparing their actions to China’s notoriously aggressive authority.

“These people have come to hear music and if they want to put their hands in the air let them,” Elton said, according to the Daily Mail. “This is not fucking China, so piss off!

“You’ve got a fucking uniform on and you think you’re Hitler and you’re not. You can piss off!”

However, Elton invited one female security guard up on stage and apologised after she started crying from his politically-questionable rant.

“It was highly inappropriate,” he told the woman.

“I got frustrated. I know no one should ever talk to a lady like that and I’m very sorry.”