—

When Sugababes toured the UK last year they sold out shows and caused such a crowd surge at Glastonbury that the field had to be closed. That tour marked 24 years since members, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy originally formed Sugababes and became ear candy for a whole generation – and then some.

Their hit singles: “Freak like Me”, “Round Round”, “Hole in the Head”, “Push the Button”, “Walk This Way” and “About You Now” have remained favourites on the dance floor, and their down-to-earth charm has kept them in the hearts of die-hard fans and won them new audiences.

20 Years Since Last Visit To Australia

In February, Sugababes will be Down Under and will no doubt cause another Suga-rush. It’s over two decades since the ‘Babes last toured Australia and that trip left an indelible imprint – literally.

“We are so excited to come back! I have a lot of fond memories about Australia,” says Keisha Buchanan. “The last time we were here was for the Rumba tour! We had a blast and I remember Mutya and Pink ended up getting matching tattoos!”

By a stroke of fortune – or perhaps strategy – the Sydney concert will happen smack bang in the middle of the WorldPride and Mardi Gras festivals; the band has always been a favourite among the LGBTQI+ community.

“I’d like to think it’s because we have always been authentic and truthful in our music which connects us to our fanbase,” says Buchanan, speculating on why they have such a strong queer appeal. “Going back to our early albums, One Touch and Angels With Dirty Faces, we wrote music about real life issues like teen pressures (“Run for cover”) overcoming depression (“Stronger”), and we pride ourselves on being the underdogs and staying true to ourselves as individuals. Maybe we’re relatable in that way? People always tell us our music has helped them.”

It’s going to be a whirlwind visit but the three band members still hope they can squeeze in some Pride events. Keen fans may be able to spot Buchanan, Buena, or Donaghy out and about town.

“We are currently making a list of every restaurant we want to try, and all the places we want to visit,” teases Buchanan.

Formed In 1998

The trio were all in their teens when they formed Sugababes in 1998. Their success was almost immediate and phenomenal. At a time when girlbands were proliferating, Sugababes stood out, defining the sound and movement on dance floors throughout UK, Europe and across the globe – and of course, they were huge in Australia.

The band went through several line-up changes, with Donaghy, Buena, and Buchanan each leaving and being successively replaced until, by 2009, there was a whole new trio.

However, in 2012, the original three members reformed, albeit, under the name Mutya Keisha Siobhán. Because of complicated, boring legal stuff, it took until 2019 for the band to reclaim the name they gave fame to.

“Many people don’t know this but we had always had the legal rights to the name, so this journey has been so much more than reclaiming the Sugababes brand. It’s about standing our ground throughout these years and navigating the shady elements of the music business,” explains Buchanan. “Fortunately we stuck together through it all, and although it was hard, it was well worth it.”

Now that they are in their thirties how do they feel looking back on their early success and the gauntlet of superstardom they had to run?

“I think we handled it the best way we could. We have each had different experiences along the way, and probably have a degree of trauma that comes with early fame, however I’m super proud that by God’s grace we made it through, and are thriving, happy and healthy to this day,” Buchanan says of the group. She then considers her own journey.

“I often held myself back in fear of people thinking that I would be considered a show off, and I was moulded by negative experiences with the press and from working with people who didn’t have honourable intentions or practices.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get to enjoy much of my early career because of it, so If I could meet younger Keisha I would tell her to: ‘Shine, shine, shine and enjoy it!’”

‘Never Dim Your Light’

The older, wiser Buchanan shares some sage advice to any young person entering the music and entertainment business today.

“Never dim your light; enjoy each moment and surround yourself with people who are of good character, integrity and who believe in you.

“It’s also wise to study the business for yourself. Music is the icing on the cake but the business side is crucial. Artists need to have a better understanding of how it all works.”

But back to the real business at hand, what can Aussie audiences expect from a Sugababes show?

“It’s a party! A celebration of our legacy! All the hits – and of course we’ll be singing live and doing it with a band too! We are beyond excited to see you all! and meet as many of you as we can. We’re also super excited to bring our merch range to Australia and we can’t wait to see you all in it!

Final words of advice?

“Come hydrated with comfortable shoes and be prepared to dance! You’ve still got some time to learn the lyrics!”

Thursday 23 February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday 24 February – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Monday 27 February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: https://www.secretsounds.com/tours/sugababes-tickets-2023/