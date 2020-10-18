—

In a great big middle finger to COVID-19 and what it has wrought upon our everyday lives, the boho residents of Surry Hills and Darlinghurst will still get to enjoy the delights that abound, with a new initiative aimed at reintroducing the locals to their local.

The Business Chambers of Surry Hills and Darlinghurst are really working hard to come up with new ways to revitalise the local business community and HAPPY HOURS is definitely a vibrant step in the right direction.

Running from October 15-31, with over 80 businesses involved and a variety of offers available, including food and beverage deals, fashion, art and community events, you can find HAPPY HOUR deals in Surry Hills and Darlinghurst but also in neighbourhoods as far as Woolloomooloo, Potts Point and out to Paddington.

Darlinghurst in particular is flying it’s rainbow flag during HAPPY HOURS, with plenty of great deals from local favourites on offer – discounts on shopping from Aussie Boys, Bang, Sax Fetish and Teamm8, old school happy hour prices on bevvies at the Oxford Hotel, Stonewall, Universal, The Columbian and Trade with Belloccio at Universal including $1.50 oysters in their offerings!

And if you’ve been feeling starved of cultural or artistic input in 2020, HAPPY HOURS has you covered!

There are plenty of individual artists exhibiting at galleries dotted around the neighbourhood or there are a couple of Art Walks available – the Sydney East Art Walk has over 20 galleries included on it’s self guided meander through Sydney’s largest art precinct and the Darlo Art Walk takes in four more.

Assurances about COVID safety appear on the program, so you’re all good there – “All of our participants are COVID compliant, so you may be asked to make a reservation, book in small groups, be aware of reduced venue capacity, keep your distance, or register your name. Rest assured that the safety and well-being of local business, guests and our wider community is always on our mind.”

Most of the experiences on offer are in ‘small batches’ to make COVID requirements more manageable, so make reservations to avoid disappointment!

Bookings at www.happyhours.sydney