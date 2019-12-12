—

[Sponsored Content]

The biggest drag queens in the world are werq-ing their way back down under in 2020! The globe’s largest touring drag show, RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World, is back with an all-new production including stops in Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland for the second year in a row. In an effort to feed fans’ insatiable hunger for drag, two new tour stops have been added in Perth and Wellington, a first for these cities.

“This is the biggest, most elaborate production we have ever created,” says an exuberant Brandon Voss, the show’s producer. “The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting are all a cosmic feast for the senses. Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens come together on some incredible numbers.”

Produced by Voss Events, RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder and VH1, this year’s show will follow a team of intergalactic super queens on their journey to the sun to save the solar system from a dark entity intent on harnessing its power. Mission leader Michelle Visage will guide the audience through the universe for a dynamic display of the wonders held by each planet and its regal sovereign. This star studded extravaganza will feature top-name queens including Aquaria, Monét X Change, Sharon Needles, Kim Chi, Violet Chachki, Plastique Tiara, and Detox.

“Werq the World is the official Drag Race tour for a reason,” states Visage. “The show has always been a theatrical production of the highest caliber but in 2019/2020, we’re stepping it up into the stratosphere. This show is going to leave fans gagging and I’m not afraid to say that my performance, in particular, will give you life.”

You can catch Werq The World live between 4-17 February, 2020. Tickets for these once-in-a-galaxy performances are on sale now but won’t be around for long! Check out your local listings or head over to www.werqtheworld.com for more details.