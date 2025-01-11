The Wiggles Announce Huge Queer Icons Will Collaborate On Their Latest Album

The Wiggles are arguably one of Australia’s biggest musical exports and now the ever expanding group have announced a new direction, with new collaborations on the way.

Set for release in March the newest offering from the group is going just a little bit country.

And two impressive queer icons are joining them on their musical journey.

The Wiggles get a little bit country

You wouldn’t believe it but The Wiggles were the number one local artist on Spotify in Australia for 2024.

The colourful children’s group have been in our lives for decades and for many hold a nostalgic place in our hearts.

So much so that in recent years they’ve held packed out 18+ Wiggles concerts for those who just haven’t been able to let go.

Now as the group continues to expand with eight members in total so to do their musical styles and collaborations.

It was announced this week that the popular children’s group are stepping into the country music scene with their latest offering, ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!‘

And they have announced a string of impressive collaborations for the upcoming album, including two queer icons.

Arguably the biggest name to grace the list of collaborators for the album is none other than country music queen and queer icon/ally Dolly Parton.

The queen of country music who has been a staunch ally of the community for decades will join The Wiggles on the upcoming album.

Also announced as part of the collaborators is queer country singer Orville Peck.

Will The Wiggles court more controversy with Orville Peck?

Orville Peck is well known for his array of very mysterious and also incredibly camp masks that he wears when performing and appearing in public.

Peck has seen his star on the rise in the last six years as he has gained more fans around the world.

He has collaborated with the likes of Elton John, Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue.

Last year he even teamed up with Willie Nelson for a powerful queer anthem “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other.”

It will be interesting to see how this collaboration in particular is received with family groups and parents.

The Wiggles have previously come under fire for hinting at a potential tour or collaboration with openly queer rapper Lil Nas X last year, which thus far has not come to fruition.

They even got under the skin of the Australian Christian Lobby when Lyle Shelton discovered the group had included a non-binary unicorn as part of their cast.

Despite the storm in a tea cup controversy around these issues it seems to have done little to deter the group from their musical choices.

Other collaborators listed for the upcoming country album include Lainey Wilson, Dasha, Morgan Evans, Jackson Dean, Kaylee Bell, MacKenzie Porter, Troy Cassar-Daley,The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Lucky Oceans, and the late, great Slim Dusty.

Although given that Slim has been dead for over twenty years, it’s likely to be a little different to the collaborations with the other artists.

“This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever been a part of, in fact, I’ve never spent so much time on an album before” said blue Wiggle Anthony Field.

“Country music is all about storytelling and connection,” he continued. “Combining that with The Wiggles’ fun and imagination and collaborations with these legendary country music artists felt like the perfect match” he said”

The first single from the album, featuring Dasha, is due for release on March 7 and is now available to listen online below.