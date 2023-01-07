—

The Wiggles are facing public backlash on social media after the group hinted at a “new collab” with US rapper Lil Nas X.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, it depicted the popular children’s group smiling at the camera with the US rapper in the middle and holding up a purple Wiggles shirt.

“Such a shame, my daughter loved The Wiggles. I don’t see how someone who lap dances the devil in their music videos is a good candidate for working in the children’s music industry,” one parent wrote.

“Oh dear you can’t be serious? The Wiggles should remain a source of light not dark,” another wrote.

“Pretty disturbed to see this. Is this the direction we will see the wiggles go? Who actually thinks collabs with X rated artists are suitable for kids? Next they’ll be telling us men get periods,” a furious fan wrote.

“I’m sorry but lil nas should have nothing to do with children. Period,” one wrote, denouncing the popular children’s group.

Lil Nas X, who is on his Australian tour has dealt with backlash in the past over his music video for his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name). What makes the video controversial was the rapper riding a stripper pole to hell, giving Santa a lap dance and removed the devil’s horns and putting them on himself.

“Why are you guys collaborating with someone who worships the devil and put human blood in his sneakers and sold them?” one user wrote.

“Really? Children do not need any more exposure to the satanic darkness of this world,” another wrote.