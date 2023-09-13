Todd Haynes Teases Explicit Sex Scenes In Gay Drama Starring Joaquin Phoenix

Queer filmmaker Todd Haynes (Carol, May December, Far From Heaven) has opened up about their next film, starring Joaquin Phoenix, saying it goes into “dangerous territory, sexually.”

‘A Love Story With A Strong Sexual Component’

According to Haynes, in an interview with Variety, the unnamed film is a sexually explicit, gay love story set in the 30s.

“It challenges you with the sexual relationship between these two men,” Haynes said.

“One is a Native American character and one is a corrupt cop in LA. It’s set in the 30s. They have to flee L.A. ultimately and go to Mexico. But it’s a love story with a strong sexual component.”

Haynes: Joaquin Pushed It Further Into Dangerous Territory, Sexually

Haynes also revealed that it all started with Phoenix “having some ideas.”

“What was so remarkable is that it all started with Joaquin having some ideas and some thoughts and just questions and images,” Haynes said.

“He came to me and said, ‘Does this connect to you at all?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, this is really interesting.’

“And so we would just be on the phone talking and it developed into a script.”

Haynes added, “It was just this wonderful, organic way to create the script. And Joaquin was pushing it further into more dangerous territory, sexually.”

NC-17 Rating

According to Haynes, in a May interview with Indiewire, Phoenix pushed for an NC-17 rating.

“Joaquin was pushing me further and going ‘no, let’s go further,’” Haynes said. “This will be an NC-17 film.”

The NC-17 rating means that no one under the age of seventeen will be allowed to watch the film in cinemas in the United States.

Set To Start Filming In Winter 2024

The film is set to start shooting in early winter 2024. However, issues surrounding the ongoing writer’s strike have caused delays.

Phoenix’s next upcoming films, the biopic Napoleon and Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux are currently in post-production. Napoleon will be released in November.

Joker: Folie à Deux, billed as a musical thriller and starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, is set to be released in October 2024.

Haynes next film release, May December, stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. It is loosely based on Mary Kay Letourneau, a US teacher who had an affair with her 6th grade student in the late 1990s.

May December is set to be released on November 17.