Trailblazing Designer Valentino Passes Away Age 93

Italian fashion icon Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93.

Widely known simply as Valentino, Garavani founded his eponymous fashion house in Rome in 1960, building a global empire defined by precision tailoring, opulent fabrics and the unmistakable shade that became known as Valentino Red. Over more than six decades, his work dressed royalty, first ladies, film stars and generations of fashion devotees.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation confirmed he passed away peacefully at his home in Rome, surrounded by family.

A fashion house built on elegance and longevity

Valentino’s rise coincided with Italy’s post-war fashion boom, but his vision quickly set him apart. From the 1960s onward, his designs became synonymous with old-world glamour and meticulous craftsmanship.

He dressed figures including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Princess Diana and countless Hollywood stars, cementing his reputation as a designer of major moments.

Although Valentino retired from active designing in 2008, the house he built continued to thrive, evolving under successive creative directors while remaining anchored to the codes he established. Tributes from across the industry have described him as a “maestro” and a defining force in modern couture.

A lifelong partner and a visible queer legacy

Central to Valentino’s life and work was his lifelong partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, who co-founded the business with him and served as its driving managerial force. The pair were together for more than five decades, forming one of fashion’s most enduring personal and professional partnerships.

At a time when many public figures kept their private lives hidden, Valentino lived openly as a gay man. His long-term relationship with Giammetti stood as a quiet but powerful symbol of visibility in an industry — and an era — not always welcoming of it.

In memorial of his late lifeling partner, Giammetti posted Valentino’s picture on Instagram, simply captioned “forever.”

Tributes pour in for Valentino

Tributes have rolled in for the fashion industry trailblazer.

Fashion writer Suzy Menkes wrote: “Rest in peace #Valentino… the spirit of the company continued beyond his own creation of a luxury brand.”

“Valentino, undisputed master of style and elegance and eternal symbol of Italian haute couture,” said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Today, Italy loses a legend, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for everything.”

“Today, we lost a true maestro who will forever be remembered for his art,” said fellow designer Donatella Versace. “My thoughts go to Giancarlo who never left his side for all these years. He will never be forgotten.”

Details of funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days.