Trailer For Queer Stoner Dramedy ‘Extremely Unique Dynamic’ Released

Arts & Entertainment Screen
Douglas Magaletti
March 22, 2024
Trailer For Queer Stoner Dramedy ‘Extremely Unique Dynamic’ Released
Image: Trailer Screengrabs

The trailer for the Queer stoner dramedy, Extremely Unique Dynamic has been released.

Described as the first “meta-Asian-stoner-coming-of-age-bromantic dramedy,” the movie was written and directed by filmmakers Katherine Dudas (Juniper), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), and Harrison Xu (Shameless).

‘Deliriously Silly Stoner Comedy’

Extremely Unique Dynamic premiered at the Sonoma International Film Festival on March 21.

According to the Sonoma International Film Festival, the synopsis reads, “In this deliriously silly stoner comedy, two friends decide to make a movie about making a movie that stars two friends making a movie. When cameras start rolling, secrets and half-truths about their friendship, crushes, sexuality, and every other imaginable insecurity come out.”

‘Set Out To Make A Genre-Bending Film’

“We’ve rarely seen two Asian-American men leading a film, especially one featuring a gay and straight best friend.” Xu and Leung said in a report by Deadline.

Explaining the unique premise of the movie, they continued, “We set out to make a genre-bending film that resonated with us, playing heightened versions of ourselves in a meta-movie to discuss tough conversations. 

“In real life, Harrison (like his character) is grappling with the realities of moving to Canada and leaving his best friend behind and Ivan (like his character) is dealing with opening up about his sexuality. We wanted this film to be as truthful as possible, which often lead to extremely personal and vulnerable situations depicted on screen, but by leaning into the meta-ness of the story, we were able to openly discuss these topics.”

‘Within A Month We Had A Finished Script’

In an interview with Film Obsessive earlier this month, Leung and Xu shared how the movie came to be.

Leung said, “We just got stoned and we decided to make a movie. We’re the type of people that like when, when we say we’re going to do something, we actually do it. No one was backing down. Like, We’re going to do it right? And he was like, Yeah, we’re going to do it.”

Xu added, “Within a month we had a finished script, and then within three weeks of that we had started shooting the movie. Two months after we had that high brainstorm, we had already finished shooting the movie. So pretty insane.”

Extremely Unique Dynamic stars Harrison Xu, Ivan Leung, Hudson Yang (Fresh Off the Boat), and Nathan Doan. It premiered at the Sonoma International Film Festival on March 21. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harrison Xu (@xuharrison)

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Kristen Stewart on Queer Films and Her Sexuality
March 21, 2024 | Christine Lai

Kristen Stewart on Queer Films and Her Sexuality
Arts & Entertainment
Kylie Minogue Leads Lineup For 2024 Splendour In The Grass Festival
March 20, 2024 | Tom Disalvo

Kylie Minogue Leads Lineup For 2024 Splendour In The Grass Festival
Arts & Entertainment News
Mel Buttle Marries Her Partner In Private Gold Coast Ceremony
March 20, 2024 | Michael James

Mel Buttle Marries Her Partner In Private Gold Coast Ceremony
Arts & Entertainment News Queensland News
Will & Grace Star Eric McCormack Defends Straight Actors Playing Queer Roles
March 19, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Will & Grace Star Eric McCormack Defends Straight Actors Playing Queer Roles
Arts & Entertainment
Queer Comedy Thriller Dead Hot, Starring Bilal Hasna Available To Stream
March 18, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Queer Comedy Thriller Dead Hot, Starring Bilal Hasna Available To Stream
Arts & Entertainment
Priscilla Promotion Backfires In The Northern Territory
March 17, 2024 | Michael James

Priscilla Promotion Backfires In The Northern Territory
Arts & Entertainment Northern Territory