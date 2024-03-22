Trailer For Queer Stoner Dramedy ‘Extremely Unique Dynamic’ Released

The trailer for the Queer stoner dramedy, Extremely Unique Dynamic has been released.

Described as the first “meta-Asian-stoner-coming-of-age-bromantic dramedy,” the movie was written and directed by filmmakers Katherine Dudas (Juniper), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), and Harrison Xu (Shameless).

‘Deliriously Silly Stoner Comedy’

Extremely Unique Dynamic premiered at the Sonoma International Film Festival on March 21.

According to the Sonoma International Film Festival, the synopsis reads, “In this deliriously silly stoner comedy, two friends decide to make a movie about making a movie that stars two friends making a movie. When cameras start rolling, secrets and half-truths about their friendship, crushes, sexuality, and every other imaginable insecurity come out.”

‘Set Out To Make A Genre-Bending Film’

“We’ve rarely seen two Asian-American men leading a film, especially one featuring a gay and straight best friend.” Xu and Leung said in a report by Deadline.

Explaining the unique premise of the movie, they continued, “We set out to make a genre-bending film that resonated with us, playing heightened versions of ourselves in a meta-movie to discuss tough conversations.

“In real life, Harrison (like his character) is grappling with the realities of moving to Canada and leaving his best friend behind and Ivan (like his character) is dealing with opening up about his sexuality. We wanted this film to be as truthful as possible, which often lead to extremely personal and vulnerable situations depicted on screen, but by leaning into the meta-ness of the story, we were able to openly discuss these topics.”

‘Within A Month We Had A Finished Script’

In an interview with Film Obsessive earlier this month, Leung and Xu shared how the movie came to be.

Leung said, “We just got stoned and we decided to make a movie. We’re the type of people that like when, when we say we’re going to do something, we actually do it. No one was backing down. Like, We’re going to do it right? And he was like, Yeah, we’re going to do it.”

Xu added, “Within a month we had a finished script, and then within three weeks of that we had started shooting the movie. Two months after we had that high brainstorm, we had already finished shooting the movie. So pretty insane.”

Extremely Unique Dynamic stars Harrison Xu, Ivan Leung, Hudson Yang (Fresh Off the Boat), and Nathan Doan. It premiered at the Sonoma International Film Festival on March 21.