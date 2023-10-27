Trailer Released For Biopic About Bisexual Conductor Starring Bradley Cooper

The official trailer for the upcoming drama about the life of bisexual American conductor Leonard Bernstein, starring Bradley Cooper, has been released.

The film, called Maestro, is directed by Cooper (A Star Is Born), It was written by Cooper and Josh Singer.

‘A Love Letter To Life And Art’

The official logline of the movie reads, “Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

In the trailer, Cooper says, “If summer doesn’t sing in you then nothing sings in you and if nothing sings in you, then you can’t make music.” Mulligan finishes the sentence, saying, “And if nothing sings in you, then you can’t make music.”

Bernstein is best known for his work on the Broadway musical West Side Story. During his long career, he won seven Emmys, two Tonys, and 16 Grammys.

Matt Bomer To Play One Of Bernstein’s Lovers

Back in March 2022, Variety reported that Matt Bomer (American Horror Story) is set to play one of Leonard Bernstein’s lovers.

Maestro also stars Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Sarah Silverman (Battle of the Sexes), Sam Nivola (White Noise), Alexa Swinton (Old), Michael Urie (Single All The Way), Miriam Shor (Younger), Gideon Glick (The Other Two).

Speaking to Variety about playing Bernstein, Cooper said, “All I wanted was to be a conductor since I was a kid. I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was 8. Listening to music, falling in love with it and being able to really know every single moment of a piece, like Tchaikovsky’s ‘Opus 35’ in D major, this violin concerto. I could do it as if I know everything about it without really being able to speak the language, obviously.”

Maestro premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, where it received a seven minute standing ovation. It will be showing at select theatres in November, before finally landing on Netflix on December 20.

Following 2018’s A Star Is Born, which received eight Oscar nominations, this is Cooper’s second time directing.