Trailer Released For New Queer Drama Bad Together

The trailer for the new Queer drama Bad Together has been released.

Written and directed by filmmaker Jono Mitchell (Miles From Nowhere), Bad Together is set to be released on digital platforms on December 5.

‘The Evolution Of Two Gay Friends’

The official logline reads, “Bad Together follows the evolution of two gay friends who are desperate to connect with one another but have different ways of achieving the bond. They each offer their own version of love and affection, and as they chase the ideal of what each deems to be true friendship, they create a relationship that may not be healthy for either one of them.”

Bad Together stars Andrés Erickson (Love Hurts, Dopesick), Queer Niro, Kayla Gibson (Legacies), Jason Jamal Ligon (Atlanta), Hart Morse (Pageant Material), Donald Johnston (Goodbye, White Guy), Danny O’Brien (The Discovery).

For Mitchell, Bad Together Is Personal

In an interview with Instinct Magazine, Mitchell explained his inspiration and motivation behind Bad Together.

“I have an incredible friend who changed my life. He is so special to me, but circumstances within our current stages of life drove us apart. When everything changed, I had to accept the version of friendship that I idealized didn’t exist anymore. What we became is just as special, but I think I’ll always grieve for what we had.”

Mitchell continued, “I really wanted to explore the idea that a lot of the expectations we hold for ourselves and others can lead to sadness and conflict. Fundamentally you can connect with a person on the most basic level, but ultimately that connection still needs to be built on mutual expectation.”

Talking about the film’s uniqueness, Erickson said, “It’s not something we see a lot of in queer cinema. There’s often a tendency to focus on the romantic aspects, when in real life things are much more complex and nuanced.”

Bad Together is set to be released on multiple digital platforms, including Apple and Google, on December 5.