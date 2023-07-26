Troye Sivan Wants You To Know He’s Not A ‘Crazy Power Bottom’

Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan wants everyone to know he’s not “some crazy power bottom.”

In an interview on the podcast High Low w/ Emrata, Sivan clarified a misconception started by his 2018 song “Bloom”.

‘Sometimes People Are Surprised’

“This is actually something I want to clear up,” he started.

“I wrote this one song called ‘Bloom,’ right? And it’s about bottoming. And the lyric is ‘I bloom just for you.'”

Sivan continued, “People took that and ran. I think in the sort of consciousness of gay people I’m some crazy power bottom or something, which is just not the case, and I just wanted to put that out there.”

When asked if he finds it annoying that he has to clarify this, Sivan said, “Not really.”

“I think sometimes people are surprised –maybe if they go on a date with me or something, and I’m like, ‘Oh, by the way. I’m not a bottom’, and they’re like, ‘Oh’.

A ‘Subversively Queer Song’

In a March 2018 interview with PopJustice, Sivan hinted at “Bloom’s” meaning.

He said, “Lyrically it’s a bit more cheeky. It’s just a really fun song… Lyrically I think it’s the most subversively queer song on the album. That’s kind of what makes me like it so much — it’s almost like a little inside joke.”

The lyrics to the song read, “I need you to tell me right before it goes down. Promise me you’ll hold my hand if I get scared now. Might tell you to take a second, baby, slow it down. You should know I, you should know. I bloom just for you.”

New Amyl Brand-Inspired Single

On July 14, Sivan released the music video to his new amyl brand-inspired single “Rush”.

“Rush” is the lead single off his upcoming third album, Something To Give Each Other, which Sivan described as a “hopeful, joyous, sexy album.”

Speaking to GQ about the inspiration behind the song, Sivan said, “It’s definitely the most dancey, the most unapologetic club [song], [inspired by] all of the experiences that I’ve had over the last two and a half years,” clubbing on Smith Street in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

He continued, “This feels like, out of the gate, the way that I want to introduce people to this phase in my life. To slap people in the face with this in the very beginning – it just felt like a fun way to kind of kick things off after all this time.”

