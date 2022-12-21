—

To celebrate SWP, AGNSW is showcasing an abundance of queer events, performances, and artist commissions. The project champions LGBTQI artists and acknowledges and critically engages with diverse queer histories. If art is your thing, this project is a must-see. Gather your friends and family to marvel at the work of LGBTQI artists in celebration of inclusivity and pride this festival season.

When: Jan 16

Where: Art Gallery of NSW, Art Gallery Rd, Sydney

Tickets: free