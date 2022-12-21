To celebrate SWP, AGNSW is showcasing an abundance of queer events, performances, and artist commissions. The project champions LGBTQI artists and acknowledges and critically engages with diverse queer histories. If art is your thing, this project is a must-see. Gather your friends and family to marvel at the work of LGBTQI artists in celebration of inclusivity and pride this festival season.
When: Jan 16
Where: Art Gallery of NSW, Art Gallery Rd, Sydney
Tickets: free
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment