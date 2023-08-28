A Gender Agenda

Douglas Magaletti
August 28, 2023
A Gender Agenda (AGA) is a community organisation that works with intersex people, transgender people, gender diverse and non-binary people and other gender non-conforming people.

Founded as a grassroots organisation in 2005, it is made up of sex and gender-diverse individuals, their families, friends and allies.

According to their website, AGA’s purpose is to raise “public awareness and understanding of intersex, trans and gender diversity issues.”

They also provide training and education in addition to “advocacy and support services, information and resources and are actively engaged in human rights and law reform.”

 

A Gender Agenda believes there is “no ‘right’ way to be male or female, masculine or feminine and that all people are entitled to autonomy over their bodies, gender identity and gender expression.”

If you would like to become involved with AGA email them at [email protected] or visit their social media accounts.

For more information visit: genderrights.org.au

