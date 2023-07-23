Creating A Safer Place For LGBT People In Western Sydney – Sydney Queer Muslims

Sydney Queer Muslims is a Sydney-based Muslim LGBTQI non-profit organisation.

Run by a diverse range of volunteers, the organisation is dedicated to providing education and support to NSW Queer Muslim individuals and their families.

Committed To Making A Safer Place For LGBTQI People

Committed to making a safer place for LGBTQI people in Western Sydney, their website states that they “advocate for people of diverse sexualities, genders and intersex status to reconcile their sexual identity with their faith.”

By connecting people to counselling and health support services, as well as crisis accommodation

They also conduct workshops on topics such as sex education, sexuality, gender identity, and spirituality.

Their goal is to foster understanding and education within the Muslim and wider Queer and non-Queer communities.

Sydney Queer Muslims hold a support group on the first Sunday of every month.

