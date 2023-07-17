Worship Queer Collective: Celebrating Queer Asian Excellence

Worship Queer Collective is a community initiative led by Queer Asian creatives to champion local Queer Asian Excellence.

The Collective was founded by the self-described “Gaysian Empress of Sydney”, Dyan Tai, a trilingual Malaysian-born musician, singer, performer, cabaret artist, DJ, and fixture of the Queer arts scene.

Worship Queer Collective aims to highlight the unique vision and talent within Australia’s Queer Asian community.

“We have a lot of really talented LGBTQI+ Asian artists in Sydney, but we don’t see a lot of them on stage,” Tai said in an interview with Star Observer.

“So it’s part of our mission to diversify the arts and cultural landscape in Sydney, as well as providing these really talented artists with a nurturing space where they can perform, and they can create shows that speak about their Queerness.”

Club Worship Launched In June

Internationally recognised for its contribution to elevating Queer Asian excellence in the arts, Worship Queer Collective holds events throughout the year.

In June, Worship Queer Collective launched Club Worship.

Club Worship is a new bi-monthly dance party with an all Queer Asian lineup and special guests.

The launch featured multiple Queer artists, including Mami Mai-Tai, Jex Wang, Karanieee, Cherry Chopstick, Dia Spice, Ivory Glaze, Bon, Mama de Leche, and DJ Fried Pork Chop.