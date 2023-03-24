A New Development Plan For Taylor Square’s T2 Building Is Up For Community Comments

A Development Application for Taylor Square’s T2 Building is currently being assessed by the City of Sydney Council and is now up for community exhibition.

The proposal, estimated to cost $5,472,000, adds “a new three-storey plus rooftop addition” to the historical structure, including a publicly accessible rooftop restaurant and bar.

According to the designers, the concept for the addition was “inspired by the layering of volumes like the pebble stack.”

The works include, “demolition of all internal walls and existing steel columns on all existing levels” along with the “removal of the first floor and ground floor ceiling to facilitate the addition of a new concrete structure to support additional levels above.”

In keeping with the Oxford Street Creative and Cultural Precinct Plan, the designers state that about 13.8% of floor space will be used for live entertainment on the basement levels.

The exhibition period ends on April 14.

For years, Oxford Street has been plagued by high vacancies and aggressive vehicle traffic.

The Oxford Street Creative and Cultural Precinct Plan, announced in October 2021, allows property developers to increase floor space and building height along Oxford Street if they dedicate at least 10% to cultural and creative purposes.

In October 2022, the Oxford Street LGBTIQA+ Social and Cultural Place Strategy was announced.

Under the Strategy, the City has released a framework to recognise the importance of Oxford Street to the LGBTQI community. It will also identify places of LGBTQI significance while strengthening the street’s LGBTQI cultural identity.

The framework includes protections for LGBTQI heritage items, highlighting LGBTQI history and culture, more LGBTQI artwork and rainbow crossings, protections for sex on premises venues, and incentives for LGBTQI employment and inclusion as well as the much talked about Qtopia museum.

In November it was announced that the construction of a 1.7 km long separated cycleway on Oxford Street will begin in 2023. The cycleway will run down the north side of Oxford Street, from Taylor Square to Hyde Park, as well as part of Liverpool Street, connecting to the cycleway in the city centre.

The T2 Building was built in 1910 to act as the Government Savings Bank of New South Wales. Since then, it has been a bank, nightclubs, and commercial office space.