David Archuleta has responded to fans who walked out of his Christmas show after he opened up about his queer “journey” during his performance.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses suicide ideation, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The singer-songwriter, who finished second on the seventh season of American Idol, took to social media platforms to share an email that his manager had received where someone had complained of his 15-minute speech, stating that the concert was not the “setting for that [speech on Archuleta’s sexuality] to happen”.

Not Hiding Anymore

The A Little Too Not Over You singer expressed the significance of sharing something that he felt he had to “keep hidden nearly all my life”, and how he had grown from the unhealthy mindset of believing his existence was “unacceptable” to now choosing “not to hide” any part of him anymore.

“The person singing those songs on stage was no different from the person at the end of the show. I am learning to love myself and encourage others to do the same”, Archuleta said.

In his Instagram post, Archuleta shared a personal detail from two years ago where he was “thinking ending my life was better than admitting this openly”.

Worth Losing A Few Dozen People

The Florida singer asserted that there was nothing “explicit or inappropriate” said during the performance and that it was “worth losing those few dozen people who walked out” if it meant that other people could hear his journey, especially those who are young and currently questioning their sexuality.

Archuleta grew up in a strict Mormon household and attended a Mormon church that condemned same-sex relationships. In June last year, he came out to the public after ending his relationship with his female fiancée.

During an interview with People Magazine, the singer spoke about three failed engagements with women and the journey of coming to terms with his queer identity.

‘Will Not Apologise’

In response to the people who left his Christmas show, Archuleta declared that he would “not apologise” for anything he said, “however imperfectly I express it.”

Archuleta explained that giving emotional speeches like these was “healing” and that it meant a lot to him to have people listen to him after a long journey where he was finally able to accept his queerness.

“I will never apologise for it again how I did for so many years before. And I hope you can unapologetically and lovingly be you too. Wherever you may be on your journey”, he said.





