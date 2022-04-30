—

Amyl Nitrate, Rush, Leather Cleaner, Poppers, Jungle Juice, Video Head cleaner! – remember having to clean the video heads on your VCR?! Only if you’re of a certain age, but what a job!

It’s probably safe to say that the main reason people buy that little amber bottle of magic that makes your head spin and can sometimes result in a rotten headache if you are ever overindulgent, is so that working that special something into that somewhere special isn’t such a traumatic experience!

Myriad Other Uses Around the House

Yes, that’s right, one of the few benefits of having a scary experience with angina is that you get to bring home your very own government-sanctioned bottle of the good stuff – being a vasodilator, it does a great job of dilating your blood vessels, offering relief from chest pain.

Plus, as we’ve established, it also makes for a more exquisite experience when you’re taking it up the choofer.

It’s important to note a few things about this seemingly innocuous and extremely common recreational drug. They have certainly never been discussed or warned about by anyone handing me a bottle of leather cleaner, so just so’s you know!

Does Not Play Well With Others

Because it dilates blood vessels, Amyl certainly does not play well with other drugs, recreational or otherwise. If you are mixing poppers and alcohol, for example, you’re giving your unsuspecting body a double whammy of depressants, greatly increasing your chance of bottoming out with a sudden and severe plunge in blood pressure.

Anyone who has accidentally sloshed this toxic stuff under their nose or around their lips has quickly regretted their sloppiness because that shit burns.

Amyl Nitrite was made a Schedule 3 medicine in Australia in 2020 meaning people were supposed to be able to purchase it from a pharmacist without needing a prescription. However, no companies have yet cleared the regulatory requirements to make it happen.

For informational purposes only. This article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice and should not be relied on as health or personal advice.