Ariana DeBose won the Best Supporting Actress Award on Sunday evening, at the 94th Academy Awards for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story – making her the the first out queer woman of color to win an Oscar award. DeBose is also the first Afro-Latina queer Oscar winner in an acting category.

Now you see why Anita says ‘I want to be in America’, because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true, and that’s a really heartening thing right now,” DeBose said in her acceptance speech.

There Is A Place For Us

“I’m so grateful – your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me, and I love you,” she said to Moreno.

“Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus, look into her eyes. You see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that is, I think, what we’re here to celebrate.”

DeBose also had a message for her queer community. “Even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true….To anybody who has ever questioned your identity….I promise you this, there is indeed a place for us.” DeBose had also won Best Supporting Actress awards at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in West Side Story. This is a developing story story will be updated with other queer moments at the at the 94th Academy Awards.