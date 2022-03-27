—

The Arizona Legislature passed two transphobic bills on Thursday, March 24.

One would ban all irreversible gender affirmation health-care for minors(SB 1138) and the second bill, called “Save Women’s Sports Act,” would ban trans athletes from playing on girl’s sports teams(SB 1165).

According to a supporter of the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” Republican Representative Shawnna Bolick, “In my opinion, it’s unfair to allow biological males to compete with biological girls sports.”

Democrat Representative Kelli Butler, an opponent of the bill responded, “We’re talking about legislating bullying against children who are already struggling just to get by.”

Concerted Attacks On Transgender Kids Continue

Sharpe Continued, “ For transgender young folks for whom this care this medically necessary, this bill could have serious, life-threatening consequences. And like all children, transgender youth deserve to participate in school athletic programs as their true selves, not forced to be isolated and dismissed by their schools. Transgender kids are just kids, and they deserve to play.”

Arizona is among the growing list of US states passing anti-trans legislation.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, there are approximately 130 anti-trans bills going through state legislatures across the US. Of those about half relate to trans youth participating in sports.