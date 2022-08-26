—

From Vaudeville to a swagger dance party, Melbourne has it all! Welcome to our pick of queer events that you can check out this weekend in Melbourne.

Vaudeville Revue at Speakeasy HQ

This show has everything you need- a babooshka, bare bums, brutal one liners and a bombastic drag queen MC. A classic cabaret with a little of everything, the Speakeasy Vaudeville Revue is a rollicking adventure through a kaleidoscope of acts.

When? August 26, September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 8pm

Where? Speakeasy HQ, Melbourne CBD

Tickets? From $37, here

Swagger Melbourne: Renaissance

Celebrate Beyoncé’s recent album release with an all night dance party. The DJs are curated by Swagger, an LGBTQIA+ RnB and Hip Hop party group which has been operating in Melbourne since 2010. The party will also feature classics from the likes of Nicki, Rihanna and TLC. Make sure you don’t miss out on the Bottom End’s classic $8 Tiger pints- they go perfectly with Queen B’s whistle tones.

When? Friday August 26th, 10pm ‘til late

Where? The Bottom End, Melbourne CBD

Tickets? $15-25, here

Art Sessions at ArtKind

ArtKind provides a safe space for LGBTQIA+ artists and allies to chat and work on their arts and crafts. These sessions are led by Steph Liew and Georgia Willmott who each have an impressive array experiences in different art forms and designed for relaxed community building and meditative art practice. You can drop in and leave whenever you want during the session, and feel free to bring your own snacks, supplies and work from home. Tea, coffee, comfy blankets and plenty of art materials are provided.

When? Sundays, 11am – 5pm

Where? ArtKind, Brunswick

Tickets? $10 or free for Queer BIPOC, here