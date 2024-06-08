Art Simone Cleans Up At MEDEA’s in Melbourne

It was a big night for Melbourne drag darling Art Simone on Monday night at the new MEDEA’s.

The first year for the newly founded awards celebrated excellence in drag and performing arts in Melbourne in a night of glitz and glamour.

Art Simone celebrates at the MEDEA’s

It’s been a huge few years for Art Simone since she made her Drag Race debut on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season one

After her controversial elimination and return on the premiere season on the show Art has gone on to have an impressive career across Australia.

On top of her regional tour with fellow contestant Etcetera Etcetera and launching her podcast Concealed Art Simone has appeared on countless television programs, including a special appearance on the Kath & Kim TV special.

And it was partly thanks to that iconic Australian program that saw Art clean up at the MEDEA’s on Monday.

Since its inception Art has been part of Fountain Lakes In Lockdown: A Drag Parody Play, which has performed to sell out crowds and rave reviews.

The show and it’s cast were nominated at the inaugural awards night on Monday, successfully winning the award for Best Drag Production Show.

Meanwhile Art Simone herself took home the publicly voted award for “Melbourne’s Favourite Drag Queen.”

Taking to social media she said “Thank you to everyone that voted, and those that are always there to support me – that. means. EVERYTHING”

“And a huge congratulations to our vibrant and talented Melbourne drag & burlesque communities that came out in droves to cheer on, support and champion each other. I couldn’t be more proud of all of you.”

The MEDEA’s

2024 marks the first year for the MEDEA’s, the Melbourne Excellence in Drag and Entertainment Awards, which saw the community come together to celebrate their achievements together.

“The MEDEAs were created out of a need to celebrate and unify the Melbourne Drag, Dance and Burlesque artists who already work so harmoniously together and acknowledge excellence in our fields as well as pay homage to the venues, technical artists and heart and souls of our community in a night of unbridled glamour and festivity” reads their official website.

The first night of the awards saw winners celebrated across twenty six different categories celebrating drag queens and kings, burlesque performers, productions and production staff.

Other winners on the night include Drag King Freddie Merkin who took home “Melbourne’s Favourite Drag King” and Bettie Bombshell who secured “Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Performer” and “Burlesque Performer Of The Year.” Meanwhile Melbourne star Max Drag Queen took home the honour of “Drag Performer Of The Year.”

You can find out all the winners of the night at the official website of the MEDEA’s.