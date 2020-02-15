—

Pictured: Margot Tanjutco is just one of four comedians who will be bumping funny bones in Paramatta. Image: Margot Morales Tanjutco via Facebook

By Mike Hitch

What matters at Mardi Gras this year? Eight edgy Asian comedians say: Parramattas! They’ll been dealing with humorous Asian queer matters when Riverside Theatres presents the highly anticipated Spice Night.

In an evening of trailblazing comedy and unique perspectives from across Asia, Hirzi Zulkiflie, Joanne Kam, Navin Noronha and Margot Tanjutco will leave audiences in stitches with their bold, out-and-proud humour.

For a new flavour of comedy that draws from the spheres of digital and reality, come and see YouTube star and Singaporean king of parody, Hirzi Zulkiflie. Zulkiflie is best known for his work in the comedy duo Munah and Hirz. He established himself as the imitation-sensation after his satirical take of Childish Gambino’s hit song “This Is America”, ‘This Is Singapore” received close to 500,000 views.

If you’re more in the mood for stand-up, then look no further than the raunchy and rambunctious Joanne Kam, whose acid-tongued Malaysian-made stand-up has created waves across many countries with its witty and unlimited schtick. Kam has been in the industry for over 20 years, and is afraid of nothing and no one!

Known professionally as India’s only openly gay comedian, Navin Noronha’s work extends to all walks of the hilarious and political. As co-host of the weekly Keeping It Queer podcast, Noronha’s not afraid to talk about anything and everything – from marriage to queer-culture and #MeToo – be prepared for satire that’s delivered with a sharp twist.

Australian-Filipino comedian, writer and actor, Margot Tanjutco made waves in Melbourne after being nominated for the Golden Gibbo at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2019 for her solo show Vanity Fair Enough. Tanjutco has also established herself as a multi-talented comedian, after making her stage-debut as Juliet in the critically-acclaimed electropop lesbian musical, Romeo Is Not The Only Fruit.

From Mumbai to Manila and hailing from countries where homosexuality is still, or until recently was a criminal act, this quartet has you set with a varying array of comedic styling that’s as funny as it is queer.

Spice Night, Riverside Theatres, Parramatta, Saturday 22 February, 7pm

For more info on tickets and times, click here.