Australian comedian Nath Valvo has gotten married to longtime partner Cody.

In a post to Instagram last week, featuring a photo of them sitting on a bench on the day of their wedding, Valvo wrote, “We got gay married last night.”

Colleagues, friends, and fans offered the couple their congratulations and well wishes in the comments.

Comedian Kate Langbroek commented, “Love love love love love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ also I feel sick.”

She also posted to her own account, sharing a photo from the wedding, with the caption, “I don’t think it’s too soon to call this the wedding of the year…”

Writer Benjamin Law wrote, “Holy shit, congrats husbandsesses!!!”

Comedian Dave Hughes commented, “This is very cool.”

Comedian and advocate Em Rusciano wrote, “How bloody lovely, congrats you two. Just perfect. X.”

Master Chef alum Poh Ling Yeow said, “How bloody wonderful. Congrats.”

Mid-Rissole Proposal

In October, during an appearance on The Project, Valvo, spoke about the “romantic” proposal.

“I feel that the movies and TV have made proposals so memorable, with rain and poetry… doves,” Volvo said.

“He makes his rissoles for the week because he’s a nerd alert. He was mid-rissole in the kitchen.

“It was Sunday afternoon. He asked me while cooking. No ring or anything, because he knows I’m very picky and I need to choose things.

“I’m a bit of a control freak, and so I get to choose that eventually. So Kmart, here I come!”

The two got engaged in May, posting on instagram, “Cody and I are getting married. Lol.

He continued, “From meeting 16 years ago as twinks to leaving the friend zone 9 years ago to saying yes to marriage in the kitchen making rissoles yesterday. Iconic.”