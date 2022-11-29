—

An Aussie TikToker who railed against “feminist dudes” and asked if it was “ok to be a white, straight male?” has found out much to his chagrin that it is sometimes better not to chase clout and broadcast one’s misogynistic monologues online.

The TikToker, who went by the name Phlinmartin, garnered over one million views for the video before he pulled it down and shut down his account.

‘Born Straight White Male’

Phlinmartin posted the video a few days ago saying, “I’m just taking the piss, sorry if you’re upset. Sincerely.”

“I do have a genuine question and please answer this with respect because I’m asking with respect. Is it actually OK to be, like, a white, straight male? Because I was born that way, there’s not much I can really fucking do about it,” he said, trying to appropriate the ‘Born This Way’ phrase used by the LGBTQI community.

The TikToker then tried to take a leaf out of the ‘incel’ manual and sought to emphasise how important heterosexual guys were to the world, claiming, “without people like me, you don’t reproduce like society doesn’t fall apart.”

‘Gym Going Guys With Testosterone In their Systems’

He then went on a tirade against “feminist dudes”, exposing his own bigotry and ridiculing people who did not fit his criteria of an ideal body image.

“Like if we’re in a club and there’s like some feminist dude who’s like fat, overweight, doesn’t know how to fight and he comes up to you to slap your arse, who are you coming to, to get to help you, someone who’s jacked and who goes to the gym, enjoys having testosterone in their system,” Phlin appeared to as girls on TikTok.

TikToker Roasted For Misogynistic Video

Philin then dialled up his misogyny. “I know I’m ranting here but you’re not special because you’re a woman, I’m not special because I’m a man, it’s just the reality of life you’re born with what you’ve got and you make it work.”

“You can march all you want, you can dye your hair any colour you want, you can grow your armpits out as long as you want, I don’t give a fuck but you’re not doing anything — all your doing is making yourself unappealing as fuck,” he concluded his rant.

Other users were quick to call him out, with one user responding, “there’s nothing wrong with being a straight, white male, but there is something wrong with being a c*nt though.” Another user said that they were trying to get away from guys that Philin claimed to represent.

Tran woman and Tiktoker Ivy Eve Scarlet said that “the difference is if I ask the same exact question but supplementing my identity, you get taken down or I get ‘hate-crimed’ or something along the lines of that”.

On Tuesday morning, Philin appeared to have pulled down his TikTok page. A search for the social media handle returned a message, “couldn’t find this account”.





