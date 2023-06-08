Australia To Ban Nazi Flags, Symbols

June 8, 2023
Image: ABC News (Australia)/Youtube

The federal government will introduce a bill to parliament next week, banning Nazi symbols across Australia.

Designed to tackle growing instances of far-right extremism, the ban targets most icons related to Nazis and the Schutzstaffel (SS), preventing the trade and public display of items such as “flags, armbands, t-shirts, insignia and the publication of symbols online promoting Nazi ideology.”

“No Place In Australia”

Attorney General Mark Dreyfus elaborates in a statement, discussing how the ban can work to stem hateful ideology and keep its spread in check.

“There is no place in Australia for symbols that glorify the horrors of the Holocaust,” he states.

“And we will no longer allow people to profit from the display and sale of items which celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology.”

The attorney general continues, noting how the ban is purely aimed towards contexts of hate and bigotry, and will not extend to such symbols being shown in other applicable situations, such as religious, spiritual, and academic spaces.

“As a responsible government, we have taken the necessary time to get this bill right. It is vital this legislation is well-targeted and effective. It is a product of careful consideration and consultation, including with law enforcement and with those targeted by this hatred,” he states.

A Welcome Change, But Sufficient?

Despite this wave of bans emerging from recent neo-Nazi rallies across Victoria, particularly against LGBTQ+ groups, many feel it does little to address the core issue of discouraging targeted bigotry and hatred.

LGBTQ+ rights blogger and advocate Alastair Lawrie discussed, stating that while the ban is a “welcome step,” the bill fails to do anything about the ongoing “vilification of LGBTQ+ people, and especially trans and gender diverse people.”

“It seems like the Albanese Govt is taking the extremely easy step of saying Nazis equals bad,” he tweeted.

“Without also prohibiting anti-LGBTIQ vilification, the Bill as reported would do little-to-nothing to prevent neo-Nazis rallying against trans people *again* on the steps on Victorian Parliament, holding banners vilifying LGBTIQ Australians & performing Nazi salutes.”

 

