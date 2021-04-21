American Freestyle Skier and openly gay athlete Gus Kenworthy, who seemingly never puts a foot wrong, has suddenly been drawn into a controversy surrounding a new Netflix series and a former Bachelor USA contestant. Confused? So was I the first time I came across this story.

The former contestant in question is one Colton Underwood, who in an interview with Good Morning America laid bare his story, and in the process also came out as gay.

“Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people, and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror to figure out who they are and figure out what they’ve been running from or have been putting off in their lives.

Advertisement
“For me, I’ve run from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time and … I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing all of that. The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.” Underwood told Good Morning America’s anchor Robin Roberts.

Stalking And A Restraining Order

Later that day, Variety reported that Underwood is currently in the middle of filming a docuseries for Netflix about accepting his sexuality.

Underwood rose to prominence in what is possibly one of the trashiest reality TV shows ever made when he was cast in the 14th season of The Bachelor in 2010. In 2018 he found himself cast in spin-off series Bachelor in Paradise. In 2019, Underwood was cast as eponymous Bachelor in series 23. The recipient of his final rose was Cassie Randolph, but it appears Randolph got much more than she had bargained for.

And this is where the controversy kicks in as a restraining order taken out against Underwood. It was claimed that “Mr. Underwood has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph. He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts.”

Gus Kenworthy As Gay Guide

So, you might be asking- how is Kenworthy involved? Well, it was also announced that the Olympic silver medallist will act as a sort of guide for this newest member of our community. But do we want him- the jury is still out. Though perhaps Kenworthy could teach this creep that it’s simply not ok to treat women with anything less than the upmost respect.

Advertisement
And it appears there are many more people also outraged at the news that yet another man will seemingly be awarded for bad behaviour (I know- ground-breaking in the context of 2021).

A change.org petition has amassed over 23,000 signatures so far. The petition itself reads, “Colton is a former bachelor lead who stalked his final pick, Cassie Randolph. He placed a tracker on her car, sent her and her friends anonymous threatening texts, and was even seen standing outside her window extremely late in the night, resulting in her brother attempting to de-escalate the situation.”

“Cassie is a victim of Colton’s abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way. Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behaviour.” The statement on change.org concludes.

Many are now calling on Kenworthy to pull out of the series all together. Though with little information as to what stage of production the series is in, it may prove difficult for him to get far enough away from this smouldering trash fire of a story in time.

 

 

© Star Observer 2020 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.