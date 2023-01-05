—

Hope everyone had fun and enjoyed their New Years’ celebrations and is looking forward to WorldPride next month. In the meantime, here are some fun events to tide you over in queer Sydney:

Beach Bar 2023 ‘Going To Carnival’

This premier beach fete will be celebrating Caribbean music for the 7th time. A massive beach party, what better way to celebrate a good Aussie summer than drinks, music, and a good time?

And if La Niña returns with her rain, the party won’t stop!

Get a complimentary glass of champagne on arrival and come wearing your Carnival-inspired outfit or best beach wear.

When: Saturday 7th January from 6 pm til Sunday 8th January 12 am

Where: Yarra Bay Sailing Club, 67-69 Yarra Road Phillip Bay

Price: $46.56

Wildfire Cabaret & Dinner Show *Circus Burlesque*

A burlesque dinner show that brings you a different variety each week from the great themes of Gatsby, Circus, Latin, Carnaval, Moulin Rogue, Acrobatics, and more!

Every show promises to leave you in awe of the array of talented homegrown and international performers. And this show includes a Dinner & Show add-on option of up to 3 courses. Along with a complimentary drink add-on.

When: Saturday 7th January from 7 pm til 11 pm

Where: Wildfire Lounge, 281-285 Broadway #Shop 7 Basement level, Glebe

Price: $66.19 – $133.19

Get Fit for WorldPride – free running program for lesbians

As mentioned earlier, WorldPride next month and an LGBTQ running group called Sydney Frontrunners are running a free running program as a way to get fit and encourage more lesbians into the activity.

In the end, it’ll culminate with Frontrunner’s ‘Stride with Pride’ 5k run on Saturday 25th February at Centennial Park. The added bonus besides gaining possible friendships is that you’ll be coached by a qualified female run coach.

When: 6 pm til 7 pm every Monday starting from 9th January to 20th February

Where: Mallett Street Camperdown

Price: Free