United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an official proclamation recognizing Pride month and promised to fight for LGBTQI rights.

Biden signed an official proclamation declaring June 2021 as Pride month. “I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high,” said President Biden.

The White House pointed out that “after four years of relentless attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic actions to accelerate the march toward full LGBTQ+ equality.”

Pride stands for courage, it stands for justice, and most of all it stands for love. As we recall the trials the LGBTQ+ community has endured and celebrate the trailblazers who’ve bravely fought for equality, let us recommit to the work that remains. Happy Pride Month! — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2021

US States Against Trans Rights

The official proclamation, a marked difference from the Donald Trump years, comes even as some states are enacting laws against trans rights.

This week Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that seeks to ban transgender students from participating in women’ sports.

A #Pride reminder: 24 anti-LGBTQ laws have been enacted in states this year. 13 of them are explicitly anti-trans. The fight for equality is far from over. — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 2, 2021

Biden acknowledged the move away from equal rights that many states are pursuing. “For all of our progress, there are many States in which LGBTQ+ individuals still lack protections for fundamental rights and dignity in hospitals, schools, public accommodations, and other spaces,” said Biden.

Biden’s Openly LGBTQI+ Appointees

From Day one, when he signed executive orders to protect the LGBTQI+ community from discrimination, Biden has been steadfast in his support for the community. The President also signed an executive order reversing the ban on transgender persons from serving in the US military.

Biden pointed out that nearly 14 percent of the agency appointees he has made identify as LGBTQI+. This includes transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person to serve in the cabinet and Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate.

“While I am proud of the progress my Administration has made in advancing protections for the LGBTQ+ community, I will not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law,” Biden said.

“That is why I continue to call on the Congress to pass the Equality Act, which will ensure civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ people and families across our country,” added Biden.

Happy #Pride! This June, we celebrate the many contributions of LGBTQ+ Americans, and the incredible progress our nation has made toward equality. We will not rest until every American—no matter who they are or who they love—is treated equally and with dignity. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 1, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris too acknowledged Pride month and vowed that “we will not rest until every American—no matter who they are or who they love—is treated equally and with dignity.” There is no confirmation yet on whether President Biden or VP Harris will participate in any Pride month events.