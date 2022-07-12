—

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey and Magic Mike star Matt Bomer are set to play a gay couple in the upcoming historical fiction miniseries, Fellow Travelers.

The eight-episode Showtime series will take place in 1950’s Washington DC during the McCarthy-era and is based on a book of the same name by Thomas Mallon.

Advertisement

Historical Romance Set During McCarthy’s Red Scare Witch-hunt

The pair start a romance amidst the backdrop of Joseph McCarthy’s Red Scare witchhunt for “subversives and sexual deviants.”

According to Variety, the series will follow Laughlin and Fuller as the cross paths through “the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

In a post on Instagram, Bomer wrote, “I’ve been holding this one close to the vest for a minute. I could not be more excited to be sharing the experience of Fellow Travelers with an actor I respect and admire more than I can say, @jbayleaf. And the brilliant Allison Williams @aw ! I’m so grateful that this story is in their hands -and I can’t wait to tell it along side them.”

Bailey responded with, “Here we GO. ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Bomer (@mattbomer)

Allison Williams (Get Out) also stars in the series.

Fellow Travelers will begin production in Toronto in late July.