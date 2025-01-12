Brisbane Author Rae White Launches New Queer Children’s Book

Brisbane non-binary transgender author Rae White is set to release their next book this month, this time it’s an educational book for children.

White has already received plenty of recognition for their previous work, including the publication of poetry works Milk Teeth.

Now they are releasing All The Colours Of The Rainbow to help young people explore gender and identity.

Rae White: All The Colours Of The Rainbow

Non-binary transgender writer, educator, poet and zine maker Rae White has been making a name for themselves in Brisbane for almost ten years publishing a variety of works, including their acclaimed collection of Poetry, Milk Teeth.

Now they are ready to publish their latest work, All The Colours Of The Rainbow, a queer children’s book touching on a topic close to Rae’s heart.

“When I was growing up, I rarely came across books that explored gender or identity. And if such books existed, they certainly weren’t as accessible or as visible as they are today” they said.

“When I began writing All the Colours of the Rainbow, I knew I wanted to write a book about identity, acceptance and love – for people like me, for my amazing friends, and for all the wonderful rainbow families in my life.”

Described as a gentle children’s book aimed at children four years and over All The Colours Of The Rainbow aims to teach children about gender diversity, acceptance and expression, and rainbow families

An official release for the book describes the main character Jem and their journey towards navigating their own identity with the help of their mother.

“It follows the story of Jem – a kid who loves wearing yellow dresses and also blue jeans; a kid who feels like a girl when searching for bugs and lizards in the backyard, like a boy when running around in fast circles, and like both a boy and a girl when the clouds have vanished and there’s a rainbow in the sky” it reads.

“Some adults in Jem’s life only want to see in black and white, but with their Mum’s help, Jem learns people are like rainbows – each colour is different, and you can choose to be any colour of the rainbow.”

The book is something that Rae hopes many other young people will find useful in understanding themselves and their identity.

“I hope [this book] encourages young people and readers of all ages to embrace their identity and individuality with confidence and compassion” they said.

“Through Jem’s journey, I want readers to realise that it’s okay to explore who you are, even if your identity doesn’t fit into traditional societal expectations or gender roles.”

With All The Colours Of The Rainbow set for release on January 29 Rae is hosting a local event in Brisbane.

On Saturday February 1 Rae will be joining the team at Shelf Lovers in Brisbane for an authors event to promote the book.

From 2pm Rae will be doing a reading from the book as well as signing and a range of craft activities and balloons will be on offer.