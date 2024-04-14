Brisbane Pride Queens Ball Tickets Now On Sale

Brisbane Pride have released tickets to the annual Queens Ball to be held in City Hall this June, with an extra option available this year.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast to Brisbane’s night of nights as hundreds descend on City Hall to celebrate.

Nominations are still open for the awards.

Queens Ball Tickets Are Now Available

Ticket sales are now live for the 63rd annual Queens Ball Awards at City Hall.

Taking place on June 29 the awards ceremony celebrates the Brisbane and Queensland LGBTQIA+ community and their achievements.

Attendees enjoy a delicious two course meal, which includes a four hour beverage package and a night of fantastic entertainment and is an Auslan interpreted event.

Each year over five hundred guests now attend the event, including politicians from all government levels and parties as they come together to celebrate.

The Queens Ball holds a significant and enduring position in the history of Queensland.

The event began during a period when being gay was illegal in the state, leading organizers and attendees to seek secrecy as they gathered in various hidden locations.

Initially taking place on Tamborine Mountain in the Gold Coast hinterland, the event later transitioned to Brisbane over the years.

What started as a night of camp joy and freedom evolved into a pivotal event for the Brisbane community.

Management of the event shifted from its founders to the Brisbane Pride Committee, leading to its expansion and transformation.

As the event’s popularity and visibility grew, so did the recognition and accolades it bestowed, becoming a central part of the community.

The award categories have evolved over time to focus on honouring individuals and groups who contribute positively to the community.

Each year’s winners represent a wide range of people and organisations in Brisbane and Queensland who work towards the betterment and support of the community.

Nominations close on April 30.

Voting for the awards will open on May 13 and close on June 9.

Pay It Forward

Each year Brisbane Pride seek to create a more inclusive and accessible event providing a variety of options for attendees to celebrate together.

In recent years they have launched their balcony seating, a cheaper option that allows guests to enjoy the event with a splendid view and cheaper price tag.

This year Brisbane Pride have launched a Pay It Forward option for their tickets to the event.

When purchasing tickets guests how have the option to “Pay It Forward” and purchase the price of a ticket for another guest.

The Brisbane Pride committee will then be able to pass these tickets onto those who may not have the means to attend themselves.

Tickets can be purchased individually for $154.99 or in tables of ten.

Tickets are available through the Brisbane Pride Website at brisbanepride.org.au