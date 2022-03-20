—

A bill introduced in the California legislature would protect out-of-state trans youth and their families from legal action, if they come to California for gender-affirming healthcare.

California State Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat representing San Francisco, introduced the bill on Thursday, March 17.

Out-Of-State Judgements Unenforceable in California

The bill would make any out-of-state judgements that aim to remove “trans kids from their parents based on parents allowing their kids to receive gender-affirming healthcare” unenforceable in California.

Advertisement

🧵 We’re announcing legislation to protect & grant refuge to trans kids & their parents who flee to CA from Texas, etc., in the event states try to separate these kids from their parents, criminalize the parents, or criminalize people coming to CA to receive gender-affirming care — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 17, 2022

The legislation is in response to US states such as Texas, Idaho, Louisiana, Arizona and Alabama that are threatening legal action against transgender children and their parents if they undergo gender-affirming healthcare.

Advertisement Texas and Idaho are doing to trans kids and their parents is unconscionable, and we must send a clear signal that California is a place of refuge for LGBTQ people.”

The history of the LGBTQ community is a history of criminalization: Society trying to erase us & then punishing us if we refuse to be erased, whether by death, incarceration, beatings, lobotomies/electric shock, etc. CA won’t be a party to this new phase of LGBTQ criminalization — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 17, 2022

Co-author, Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, tweeted, “I am proud to be a co-author on legislation by [Senator Scott Wiener] to protect transgender kids and their families in the face of discriminatory laws across the US. No one deserves to live in fear for being who they are. California stands, and always will stand, for trans rights.”

I am proud to be a co-author on legislation by @Scott_Wiener to protect transgender kids and their families in the face of discriminatory laws across the US. No one deserves to live in fear for being who they are. California stands, and always will stand, for trans rights.🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/5Rg0fpBpuT — Asm Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (@BauerKahan) March 17, 2022