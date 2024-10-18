Catch the Dykes On Mykes Live At Brisbane Melt Festival

Michael James
October 19, 2024
Join the Dykes on Mykes in the wild live at the Brisbane MELT Festival.
The iconic team from the long running program will present their show live on the Turbine Platform at the Brisbane Powerhouse this weekend for a special MELT Festival Broadcast.
Hear from guests from MELT Festival shows, play Dykes Cunnilingo Bingo, Ask a Dyke to Dykesplain something to you or simply tune in and chill out to the good times and excellent music with a focus on local, queer tunes.
The team from Dykes on Mykes invite you to come and laugh a long for a couple of hours while enjoying a cheeky beverage and some nibbles.
When: Wednesday October 23, 6pm – 8pm
Where: Turbine Platform at the Brisbane Powerhouse
Tickets: Free! Find more information at www.melt.org.au

